U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class DeShonta Meares and U.S. Army Pfc. Adrian Martinez, culinarian specialists assigned to 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, discuss culinary operations for Salaknib 2022 here at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, March 13, 2022. The annual exercise aims to enhance the strategic readiness capabilities of the U.S. Army and Philippine Army. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kai Rodriguez/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.27.2022 05:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836183
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-JV239-333
|Filename:
|DOD_108880210
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Salaknib 2022 Culinarian Feature, by PV2 Kai Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
