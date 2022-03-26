A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 70-year-old hiker who reportedly fell 200 feet while hiking on Mount Verstovia near Sitka, Alaska, on March 26, 2022.
U.S. Coast Guard video.
This work, Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
