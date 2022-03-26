Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew medically evacuated a 70-year-old hiker who reportedly fell 200 feet while hiking on Mount Verstovia near Sitka, Alaska, on March 26, 2022.

    U.S. Coast Guard video.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 23:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836178
    VIRIN: 220326-G-AE983-963
    Filename: DOD_108880178
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: SITKA, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard medevacs 70-year-old hiker after 200-foot fall from mountain in Sitka, Alaska, by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Sitka
    rescue
    hiker
    Coast Guard
    Mount Verstovia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT