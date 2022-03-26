Today we wrapped the 2022 Air Force Trials at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph with cycling competition. The final act for the day though was the announcement of Team Air Force that will go on to compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August. This is the first time since 2019 we've been able to hold an Air Force Trials in-person due to COVID and you can see the excitement on the faces on the competitors and staff alike.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836176
|VIRIN:
|220326-F-OR487-001
|PIN:
|220326
|Filename:
|DOD_108880140
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 Air Force Trials Wrap Up Day Six, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT