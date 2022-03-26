Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Air Force Trials Wrap Up Day Six

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2022

    Video by Shawn Sprayberry 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Today we wrapped the 2022 Air Force Trials at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph with cycling competition. The final act for the day though was the announcement of Team Air Force that will go on to compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August. This is the first time since 2019 we've been able to hold an Air Force Trials in-person due to COVID and you can see the excitement on the faces on the competitors and staff alike.

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 20:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2
    Air Force Trials

