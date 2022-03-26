2022 Air Force Trials Wrap Up Day Six

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today we wrapped the 2022 Air Force Trials at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph with cycling competition. The final act for the day though was the announcement of Team Air Force that will go on to compete at the 2022 Department of Defense Warrior Games in August. This is the first time since 2019 we've been able to hold an Air Force Trials in-person due to COVID and you can see the excitement on the faces on the competitors and staff alike.