    2nd ANGLICO Terrain Sketch

    NARVIK, 18, NORWAY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Cpl. Alexander Ransom 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Turk conducts self location and a terrain sketch during Exercise Cold Response 2022, near Narvik, Norway, March 25, 2022. Turk is a Fire Support Marine with Supporting Arms Liaison Team Bravo, 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ransom)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 09:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836170
    VIRIN: 220325-M-MQ824-1001
    Filename: DOD_108879906
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: NARVIK, 18, NO 

    TAGS

    NATO
    Arctic
    Cold Response
    2D ANGLICO
    ADET
    ColdResponse22

