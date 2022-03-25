2nd ANGLICO Terrain Sketch

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Turk conducts self location and a terrain sketch during Exercise Cold Response 2022, near Narvik, Norway, March 25, 2022. Turk is a Fire Support Marine with Supporting Arms Liaison Team Bravo, 2nd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional North Atlantic Treaty Organization allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ransom)
|03.25.2022
|03.26.2022 09:20
|B-Roll
|836170
|220325-M-MQ824-1001
|DOD_108879906
|00:01:43
|NARVIK, 18, NO
|0
|0
