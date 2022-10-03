Nevada Soldiers to represent Nevada Guard in regional Best Warrior Competition in Guam

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



HAWTHORNE, Nev. – Staff Sgt. Keahi Granstrom, a motor transport operator in the 1864th Transportation Company, and Sgt. Bryan Brown, a combat engineer in the 609th Engineer Company, took first in the 2022 Nevada Best Warrior Competition, March 10, 2022.



The newly titled Nevada Army Guard Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Nevada Soldier of the Year will travel to Guam in late May to compete with participants from Arizona, California, Colorado, Guam, Hawaii, New Mexico, and Utah. Along with Nevada, they make up Region Seven of the Nationwide sections of the National Guard.



The regional winners will compete with the top two of every region to move onto the All-Army competition later this year. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell)