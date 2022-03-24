Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    48th Freedom Flyer Reunion

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tenelle Marshall 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    2022 Freedom Flyer Reunion
    Retired Maj Theodore Sienicki / FF208
    Lt Col Frederick McMurray / FF209
    Date: 03232022
    JBSA-Randolph

    The 48th Annual Freedom Flyer Reunion Preflight,
    Flight, and champagne celebration B-roll. Hosted by the
    560th Flying Training Squadron.


    Courtesy Video: 502d ABW Public Affairs USAF

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 17:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836140
    VIRIN: 220324-F-RX305-002
    Filename: DOD_108878964
    Length: 00:07:14
    Location: US

    This work, 48th Freedom Flyer Reunion, by TSgt Tenelle Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

