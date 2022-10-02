Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    Georgia Air National Guardsmen on the 165th Strategic Response Team at the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, complete dry firing drills during weapon training on Feb. 10, 2022 in the mobility room at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The training was led by Master Sgt. Joseph Overholt, the NCOIC of the Strategic Response Team. Doing the training, the 165th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez stopped in to participate in the the training with the Airmen. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836134
    VIRIN: 220210-Z-PJ280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108878881
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Weapons Training
    Security Forces
    Military Police
    Firing Drills
    Strategic Response Team

