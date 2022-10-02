165th Strategic Response Team Conducts Bi-Monthly Training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Georgia Air National Guardsmen on the 165th Strategic Response Team at the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, complete dry firing drills during weapon training on Feb. 10, 2022 in the mobility room at the 165th Airlift Wing in Savannah, Georgia. The training was led by Master Sgt. Joseph Overholt, the NCOIC of the Strategic Response Team. Doing the training, the 165th AW Command Chief Master Sgt. Francisco Ramirez stopped in to participate in the the training with the Airmen. The SRT is made up of a group of 165th SFS Airmen who are subject-matter experts in responding to situations requiring a specific strategy and specialized training. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)