2nd Landing Support Battalion completes first-ever support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE

U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support to U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Army soldiers, and Canadian service members during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 25, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE is a biennial joint exercise designed to demonstrate our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|03.25.2022
|03.25.2022 16:20
|Video Productions
|836127
|220325-M-MU578-1001
|DOD_108878790
|00:01:31
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|1
|1
