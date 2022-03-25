2nd Landing Support Battalion completes first-ever support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support to U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Army soldiers, and Canadian service members during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 25, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE is a biennial joint exercise designed to demonstrate our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)