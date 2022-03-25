Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Landing Support Battalion completes first-ever support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    Arctic Edge 2022

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Landing Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, provide food service support to U.S. Northern Command, U.S. Army soldiers, and Canadian service members during Exercise ARCTIC EDGE 2022 in Fairbanks, Alaska, March 25, 2022. ARCTIC EDGE is a biennial joint exercise designed to demonstrate our ability to rapidly deploy and operate in the Arctic. (U.S. Marine Corps video created by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 16:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836127
    VIRIN: 220325-M-MU578-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878790
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Landing Support Battalion completes first-ever support of Exercise ARCTIC EDGE, by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd MLG
    Food Service
    2nd LSB
    AE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT