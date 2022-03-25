On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Joe from the Army Substance Abuse Program to talk about Alcohol Awareness Month and all of the awesome events they've got lined up to help bring awareness to our community. Take a listen now on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
|03.25.2022
|03.25.2022 15:14
|Series
|836126
|220325-D-AI640-688
|DOD_108878734
|00:12:20
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
