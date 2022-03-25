Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Marne Report

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Molly Cooke 

    Fort Stewart Public Affairs Office

    On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Joe from the Army Substance Abuse Program to talk about Alcohol Awareness Month and all of the awesome events they've got lined up to help bring awareness to our community. Take a listen now on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:14
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:12:20
    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    ASAP
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield

