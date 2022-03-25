video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this week's edition of The Marne Report podcast, Jenny sits down with Joe from the Army Substance Abuse Program to talk about Alcohol Awareness Month and all of the awesome events they've got lined up to help bring awareness to our community. Take a listen now on iTunes, Google Podcasts and Spotify.