    Great Texas Airshow 2022 Spot

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Demonstrations from some the aircraft that will be featured at the upcoming Great Texas Airshow. It takes place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23-24, 2022. Gates open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:04
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 836125
    VIRIN: 220207-F-GG507-0001
    Filename: DOD_108878730
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Thunderbirds
    Airshow
    San Antonio
    Tora Tora Tora
    JBSA-Randolph

