Great Texas Airshow 2022 Spot

Demonstrations from some the aircraft that will be featured at the upcoming Great Texas Airshow. It takes place at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas on April 23-24, 2022. Gates open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:04
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|836125
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-GG507-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878730
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
