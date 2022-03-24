Marine Master Sgt. James W. Hurlbut writes to the parents of Coast Guard Signalman First Class Douglas Munro explaining how Munro gave his life to save others during the World War II battle at Guadalcanal, March 15, 1943. Munro is currently the only Coast Guardsman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836094
|VIRIN:
|220324-G-LB502-074
|Filename:
|DOD_108878337
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|ALAMEDA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine writes to Coast Guard member Douglas Munro's family, by PO2 Brandon Giles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
