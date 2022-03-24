Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine writes to Coast Guard member Douglas Munro's family

    ALAMEDA, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Marine Master Sgt. James W. Hurlbut writes to the parents of Coast Guard Signalman First Class Douglas Munro explaining how Munro gave his life to save others during the World War II battle at Guadalcanal, March 15, 1943. Munro is currently the only Coast Guardsman to be awarded the Medal of Honor. (U. S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836094
    VIRIN: 220324-G-LB502-074
    Filename: DOD_108878337
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: ALAMEDA, CA, US 

    TAGS

    Medal of Honor
    Guadalcanal
    Coast Guard
    World War II
    Douglas Munro

