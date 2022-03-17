The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91), the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550) transit the Ionian Sea during tri-carrier operations
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836092
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-NV699-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878335
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tri-Carrier Operations With French and Italian Navies, by PO3 Miles McDonough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
