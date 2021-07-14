Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 113th Wing asks members why they serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 113th Wing's Senior Airman Ebony Willis explains why she serves, and the benefits of wearing the Air Force uniform.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:26
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 836090
    VIRIN: 210714-F-AT755-674
    Filename: DOD_108878327
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 113th Wing asks members why they serve, by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    TAGS

    Uniform
    Benefits
    Serving
    Why I serve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT