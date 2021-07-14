The 113th Wing's Senior Airman Ebony Willis explains why she serves, and the benefits of wearing the Air Force uniform.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836090
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-AT755-674
|Filename:
|DOD_108878327
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 113th Wing asks members why they serve, by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington
LEAVE A COMMENT