    The 113th Wing is excited to showcase outstanding Capital Guardians, to honor Hispanic Heritage Month.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Pedro Perez explains how serving in the Military is a tradition in the Hispanic community, and how proud he is to wear the uniform.

    Date Taken: 10.06.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836083
    VIRIN: 211006-F-AT755-970
    Filename: DOD_108878280
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The 113th Wing is excited to showcase outstanding Capital Guardians, to honor Hispanic Heritage Month., by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hispanic Heritage Month

    Uniform
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Serving
    Hispanic Culture

