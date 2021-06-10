Tech. Sgt. Pedro Perez explains how serving in the Military is a tradition in the Hispanic community, and how proud he is to wear the uniform.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836083
|VIRIN:
|211006-F-AT755-970
|Filename:
|DOD_108878280
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The 113th Wing is excited to showcase outstanding Capital Guardians, to honor Hispanic Heritage Month., by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hispanic Heritage Month
