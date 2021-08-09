Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 113th Wing remembers 9/11

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the 113th Wing has fulfilled a critical role in defending the Nation's Capital. We will not forget and we will not fail.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836082
    VIRIN: 210908-F-AT755-334
    Filename: DOD_108878274
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    9/11
    Remember
    Never forget
    September 11

