The 113th Wing remembers 9/11

In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, the 113th Wing has fulfilled a critical role in defending the Nation's Capital. We will not forget and we will not fail.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836082
|VIRIN:
|210908-F-AT755-334
|Filename:
|DOD_108878274
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
