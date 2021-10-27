Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard returned home recently after supporting multiple operations including Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, Freedom Sentinel and more.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The atmosphere was one of joy, longing, tears, and relief as family members waited anxiously to hold their loved ones again.

    Date Taken: 10.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836080
    VIRIN: 211027-F-AT755-998
    Filename: DOD_108878254
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

