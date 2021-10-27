Members of the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard returned home recently after supporting multiple operations including Inherent Resolve, Spartan Shield, Freedom Sentinel and more.

The atmosphere was one of joy, longing, tears, and relief as family members waited anxiously to hold their loved ones again.
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836080
|VIRIN:
|211027-F-AT755-998
|Filename:
|DOD_108878254
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Homecoming
LEAVE A COMMENT