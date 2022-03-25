U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Antonio Canizales, radio chief with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discusses his experience during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodo, Norway, March 25, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836067
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-JH926-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878032
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|BODO, NO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt Canizales of 8th Communication Battalion, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT