Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sgt Canizales of 8th Communication Battalion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BODO, NORWAY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Antonio Canizales, radio chief with 8th Communication Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, discusses his experience during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bodo, Norway, March 25, 2022. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836067
    VIRIN: 220325-M-JH926-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878032
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: BODO, NO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt Canizales of 8th Communication Battalion, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cold Response
    8th Communication Battalion
    usmcnews
    CR22
    ColdResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT