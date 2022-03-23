Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan Army National Guard host Meet the Guard open house event

    JACKSON, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan Army National Guard host a Meet the Guard event, Jackson Readiness Center, Jackson, Michigan, March 23, 2022. Michigan Army National Guard armory opened their doors to the community to showcase some of their capabilities and educate the public on the Michigan National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 07:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836063
    VIRIN: 220323-Z-LI010-1021
    Filename: DOD_108877990
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: JACKSON, MI, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Michigan Army National Guard host Meet the Guard open house event, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Michigan
    open house
    Army
    Michigan National Guard
    Meet the Guard

