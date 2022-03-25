video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allied and partner countries come together in Norway for Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Synopsis



Exercise Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned exercise bringing together 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allied and partner countries in the High North, testing their ability to work together in cold weather conditions across Norway – on land, in the air and at sea.



Over the coming weeks, Allied and partner armed forces will conduct live-fire drills and train vital skills, making sure that they are prepared to respond to any threat or crisis – and keep NATO countries and people safe. It brings together Allies from Europe and North America, demonstrating the enduring transatlantic bond at the heart of NATO.



Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned and regular exercise, which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which NATO is responding to with preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory measures. Cold Response takes place in March and April 2022.

