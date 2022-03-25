Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cold Response

    NORWAY

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allied and partner countries come together in Norway for Exercise Cold Response 2022.
    Synopsis

    Exercise Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned exercise bringing together 30,000 troops from 27 NATO Allied and partner countries in the High North, testing their ability to work together in cold weather conditions across Norway – on land, in the air and at sea.

    Over the coming weeks, Allied and partner armed forces will conduct live-fire drills and train vital skills, making sure that they are prepared to respond to any threat or crisis – and keep NATO countries and people safe. It brings together Allies from Europe and North America, demonstrating the enduring transatlantic bond at the heart of NATO.

    Cold Response 2022 is a long-planned and regular exercise, which Norway hosts biannually. This year’s exercise was announced over eight months ago. It is not linked to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which NATO is responding to with preventive, proportionate and non-escalatory measures. Cold Response takes place in March and April 2022.
    Transcript

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    30,000 TROOPS FROM 27 COUNTRIES


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    ARE TAKING PART IN EXERCISE COLD RESPONSE


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    TRAINING TOGETHER IN COLD WEATHER CONDITIONS

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    ON LAND


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    IN THE AIR

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    AND AT SEA


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    COLD RESPONSE IS A LONG-PLANNED EXERCISE


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    HAPPENING IN NORWAY


    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    TO ENSURE NATO ALLIES AND PARTNERS



    — TEXT ON SCREEN —
    ARE PREPARED TO RESPOND TO ANY THREAT OR CRISIS

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 06:34
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: NO

    exercise

