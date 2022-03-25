Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison Week in Review March 25, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Garrison Week in Review News program for March 25, 2022. Topics include Know Your Army, Mask Wear, rising fees in MWR and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 04:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 836054
    VIRIN: 220325-A-SK857-399
    Filename: DOD_108877946
    Length: 00:04:05
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison Week in Review March 25, 2022, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    Know your Army
    target_news_Europe
    MWR fees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT