Garrison Week in Review News program for March 25, 2022. Topics include Know Your Army, Mask Wear, rising fees in MWR and more. Hosted by Nicole Alberico, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz public affairs.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 04:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|836054
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-SK857-399
|Filename:
|DOD_108877946
|Length:
|00:04:05
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison Week in Review March 25, 2022, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT