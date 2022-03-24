Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JAPAN

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kyle Johnson 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    This is BROLL of the March 2022 TATR. 30 FPS. Interviews are at the end.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836046
    VIRIN: 220324-F-LQ965-0001
    Filename: DOD_108877740
    Length: 00:12:08
    Location: TSUIKI AIR BASE, FUKUOKA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tsuiki Aviation Training Relocation BROLL, by SSgt Kyle Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    JASDF
    ATR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT