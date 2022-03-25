Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DoD News in 2: March 25, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.25.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this DoD News in 2:U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft arrive at Subic Bay International Airport ahead of Balikatan 2022, U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment defended a battle position against Stryker’s and dismounted infantry during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, and U.S. Army Solders from the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment conduct a flight mission during Hanuman Guardian 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 00:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 836044
    VIRIN: 220325-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_108877662
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD News in 2: March 25, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific
    IndoPacific
    Indo-Asia-Pacific
    Hanuman Guardian 2022
    JPMRC 22-02
    Balikatan2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT