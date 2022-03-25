DoD News in 2: March 25, 2022

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this DoD News in 2:U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft arrive at Subic Bay International Airport ahead of Balikatan 2022, U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment defended a battle position against Stryker’s and dismounted infantry during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, and U.S. Army Solders from the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment conduct a flight mission during Hanuman Guardian 2022.