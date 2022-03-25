On this DoD News in 2:U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps aircraft arrive at Subic Bay International Airport ahead of Balikatan 2022, U.S. Army Paratroopers from 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment defended a battle position against Stryker’s and dismounted infantry during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02, and U.S. Army Solders from the 2nd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment conduct a flight mission during Hanuman Guardian 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 00:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|836044
|VIRIN:
|220325-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108877662
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD News in 2: March 25, 2022, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
