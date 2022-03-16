U.S. Marines with 3d TB conduct a motor transport exercise

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, assemble a mobile command and control (C2) unit during a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 16, 2022. This experimental C2 unit provides the ability to command and control troops across the battle space while cutting down on the time and manpower consumed setting up a traditional combat operations center. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)