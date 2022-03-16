3d TB CASEVAC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), conduct a casualty evacuation drill in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 15, 2022. Causality evacuation (CASEVAC) is utilized for the transportation of people in need of emergency medical attention to the closest medical treatment for follow-on care. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)