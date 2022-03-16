U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 3d Transportation Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, and Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 262 (VMM-262), conduct a casualty evacuation drill in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 15, 2022. Causality evacuation (CASEVAC) is utilized for the transportation of people in need of emergency medical attention to the closest medical treatment for follow-on care. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836029
|VIRIN:
|220316-M-LN574-570
|Filename:
|DOD_108877500
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 3d TB CASEVAC, by Cpl Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
