Official Describes Space Force Vision for Digital Transformation

Air Force Col. Kenneth Galbreath, Space Force deputy chief technology and innovation officer, describes the Space Force vision as the first “born digital” military service and discusses its plans for working across the defense landscape to drive digital transformation during the Federal News Network’s 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 16:49
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835997
|Filename:
|DOD_108877052
|Length:
|00:43:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
