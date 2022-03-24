Special Operations Winter Mountain Course 22

U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosted a field training exercise as the final event for the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course (SOWMOC) in Gunnison, Co., March 14-16, 2022. The field training exercise was the final event to showcase the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course which was a culmination of months of training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaih Vega)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 17:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835989
|VIRIN:
|220324-A-DK680-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876932
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|CO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
