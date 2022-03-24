Special Operations Winter Mountain Course 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosted a field training exercise as the final event for the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course (SOWMOC) in Gunnison, Co., March 14-16, 2022. The field training exercise was the final event to showcase the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course which was a culmination of months of training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaih Vega)