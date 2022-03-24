Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special Operations Winter Mountain Course 22

    CO, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Sgt. Isaih Vega 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) and 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) hosted a field training exercise as the final event for the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course (SOWMOC) in Gunnison, Co., March 14-16, 2022. The field training exercise was the final event to showcase the Special Operations Winter Mountain Operator Course which was a culmination of months of training. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Isaih Vega)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835989
    VIRIN: 220324-A-DK680-001
    Filename: DOD_108876932
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: CO, US

    SOCOM
    USASOC
    SOWMOC
    10th Special Force Group (Airborne)

