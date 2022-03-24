Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DISA Official Discusses Cloud Integration

    03.24.2022

    Sharon Woods, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency's Hosting and Computer Center, describes how DISA is working to integrate commercial cloud technologies with computing services provided by DoD to serve cloud needs across the armed services during the Federal News Network's 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:44:53
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
