Sharon Woods, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Hosting and Computer Center, describes how DISA is working to integrate commercial cloud technologies with computing services provided by DoD to serve cloud needs across the armed services during the Federal News Network’s 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835982
|Filename:
|DOD_108876897
|Length:
|00:44:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DISA Official Discusses Cloud Integration , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT