    Col Pipes talks mentoring, what it is and is not

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Col Candice Pipes talks about mentorship throughout her career and describes what it is and what it is not.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 835980
    VIRIN: 220324-F-UR719-544
    Filename: DOD_108876891
    Length: 00:05:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col Pipes talks mentoring, what it is and is not, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Leaders
    Mentor
    AFSC

