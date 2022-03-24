President Joe Biden gives a press briefing at the NATO extraordinary summit of heads of state and government at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 15:12
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835977
|Filename:
|DOD_108876836
|Length:
|00:18:38
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Biden Speaks to Press during NATO Summit , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
