    Centerstage - Musician First Class Madeline Jarzembak

    DC, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Matt Gagliardo 

    U.S. Navy Band

    Interview with Musician First Class Madeline Jarzembak of the United States Navy Band.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 14:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835965
    VIRIN: 220324-N-IQ389-324
    Filename: DOD_108876800
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Centerstage - Musician First Class Madeline Jarzembak, by PO1 Matt Gagliardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Harp
    Navy Music

