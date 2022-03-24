Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    All in One Breath

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    DTRA-JSTO's investment in the development and deployment of a hand-held, breath-based diagnostic device is an ambitious but attainable goal to perform a rapid, on-the-spot diagnosis of infection or fatigue in warfighters in forward-deployed areas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 13:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835913
    VIRIN: 220324-D-D0490-001
    Filename: DOD_108876561
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, All in One Breath, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DTRA

    JSTO

    CBDP

    Breath Based Diagnostics

    TAGS

    CBRNE chemical biological CBRN DTRA DTRA CB biodefense Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT