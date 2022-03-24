All in One Breath

DTRA-JSTO's investment in the development and deployment of a hand-held, breath-based diagnostic device is an ambitious but attainable goal to perform a rapid, on-the-spot diagnosis of infection or fatigue in warfighters in forward-deployed areas.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835913
|VIRIN:
|220324-D-D0490-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876561
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
DTRA
JSTO
CBDP
Breath Based Diagnostics
