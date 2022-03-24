Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senate Committee Hears Testimony on NORTHCOM, SOUTHCOM Posture, Part 1

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, and Army Gen. Laura Richardson, deliver testimony to the Senate Committee on Armed Services on the posture of United States Northern Command and United States Southern Command.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 12:59
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 00:57:00
    Location: US

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
