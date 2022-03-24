Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Command commander, and Army Gen. Laura Richardson, deliver testimony to the Senate Committee on Armed Services on the posture of United States Northern Command and United States Southern Command.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 12:59
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835905
|Filename:
|DOD_108876470
|Length:
|00:57:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Senate Committee Hears Testimony on NORTHCOM, SOUTHCOM Posture, Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT