USS Harry S. Truman Conducts Tri-Carrier Operations with the French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle (R 91) and the Italian aircraft carrier ITS Cavour (C 550).
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 12:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835903
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-DH793-357
|Filename:
|DOD_108876467
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, USS Harry S. Truman Conducts Tri-Carrier Operations with the French and Italian navies, by PO3 Gabriela Chambers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT