    Navy Day 2022

    RI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Kerri Spero 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day, hosted with Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, returned March 19, after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Rocha, Associate Curator of Science and Research, New Bedford Whaling Museum, speaks to us about the partnership between the museum and NUWC, and how the importance of bioacoustics research affects what we know about the ocean, and the animals that live there.

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: RI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Day 2022, by Kerri Spero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NUWC
    marine mammals
    warfare centers
    bioacoustics

