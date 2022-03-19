Navy Day 2022

New Bedford Whaling Museum’s Navy Day, hosted with Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, returned March 19, after a two-year hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. Robert Rocha, Associate Curator of Science and Research, New Bedford Whaling Museum, speaks to us about the partnership between the museum and NUWC, and how the importance of bioacoustics research affects what we know about the ocean, and the animals that live there.
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|835871
|VIRIN:
|220319-N-OD508-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876046
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|RI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
