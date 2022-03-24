Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report March 24, 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    03.24.2022

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: Security and partnerships are the focus in Columbus, Georgia as military leaders from 41 countries come together on Fort Benning for the African Land Forces Summit 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 09:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 835870
    VIRIN: 220324-D-TX415-152
    Filename: DOD_108876028
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report March 24, 2022, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRICOM
    USArmy
    AFN Europe
    StrongerTogether
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT