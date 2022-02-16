Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LPC 22 Successive Approximation Model (SAM): An Agile Iterative Approach to Design and Development

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    LPC 22 Successive Approximation Model (SAM): An Agile Iterative Approach to Design and Development.
    Mr. Willie Fletcher, Sr. Education Advisor, Air Force Manpower Analysis Agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 08:53
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835867
    Filename: DOD_108876002
    Length: 00:32:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LPC 22 Successive Approximation Model (SAM): An Agile Iterative Approach to Design and Development , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAM
    Successive Approximation Mode
    Willie Fletcher

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT