Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a new reality for our security. We must continue to stand strong together in NATO to protect and defend all Allies.

Synopsis



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a grave threat to Euro-Atlantic security and the rules-based international order.

We face a new reality for our security, so Europe and North America must continue to stand strong together in NATO to defend and to deter further aggression. NATO’s actions are defensive, designed not to provoke a conflict but to prevent a conflict. Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad. We stand together to protect our people and our values.

Transcript



— TEXT ON SCREEN —



RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE HAS CREATED A NEW REALITY FOR OUR SECURITY













THE INTERNATIONAL RULES THAT HAVE KEPT US SAFE FOR DECADES ARE UNDER THREAT







NOW MORE THAN EVER

EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA STAND TOGETHER



TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE AND OUR VALUES





REINFORCE OUR DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE



WE ARE READY TO DEFEND EVERY INCH OF NATO’S TERRITORY