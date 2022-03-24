Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a new reality for our security. We must continue to stand strong together in NATO to protect and defend all Allies.
Synopsis
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a grave threat to Euro-Atlantic security and the rules-based international order.
We face a new reality for our security, so Europe and North America must continue to stand strong together in NATO to defend and to deter further aggression. NATO’s actions are defensive, designed not to provoke a conflict but to prevent a conflict. Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad. We stand together to protect our people and our values.
Transcript
— TEXT ON SCREEN —
RUSSIA’S INVASION OF UKRAINE HAS CREATED A NEW REALITY FOR OUR SECURITY
THE INTERNATIONAL RULES THAT HAVE KEPT US SAFE FOR DECADES ARE UNDER THREAT
NOW MORE THAN EVER
EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA STAND TOGETHER
TO PROTECT OUR PEOPLE AND OUR VALUES
REINFORCE OUR DETERRENCE AND DEFENCE
WE ARE READY TO DEFEND EVERY INCH OF NATO’S TERRITORY
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 08:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835865
|VIRIN:
|220324-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108875997
|Length:
|00:00:47
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
