    A new reality for our security

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.24.2022

    Video by Elodie Romain 

    Natochannel           

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has created a new reality for our security. We must continue to stand strong together in NATO to protect and defend all Allies.
    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine poses a grave threat to Euro-Atlantic security and the rules-based international order.
    We face a new reality for our security, so Europe and North America must continue to stand strong together in NATO to defend and to deter further aggression. NATO’s actions are defensive, designed not to provoke a conflict but to prevent a conflict. Our commitment to Article 5 of the Washington Treaty is iron-clad. We stand together to protect our people and our values.
    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    NATO

