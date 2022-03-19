Rose Barracks and the Moral, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) program hosted the 2022 St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational. Fighters from all over Europe came together to compete in weight class boxing bouts for bragging rights and medals.
John Dagrin - Boxing Participant
This work, 2022 St. Patrick's Day Boxing Invitational ( B-Roll), by SGT Brian Moody, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
