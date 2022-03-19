U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ethan Bowser signals a UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) to land aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) ahead of Balikatan 22, Mar. 19, 2022. The Miguel Keith, a Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base Ship, is a highly flexible platform that provides logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835795
|VIRIN:
|220319-M-KM064-262
|Filename:
|DOD_108875685
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 22: USS Miguel Keith flight operations, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT