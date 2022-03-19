Balikatan 22: USS Miguel Keith flight operations

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Ethan Bowser signals a UH-1Y Venom assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 (HMLA-369) to land aboard the USS Miguel Keith (ESB-5) ahead of Balikatan 22, Mar. 19, 2022. The Miguel Keith, a Lewis B. Puller-class Expeditionary Mobile Base Ship, is a highly flexible platform that provides logistics movement from sea to shore supporting a broad range of military operations. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of the U.S.-Philippine security cooperation. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)