Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota National Prayer Luncheon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    03.10.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    On March 10th, the Yokota Chapel hosted a National Prayer Luncheon at the Officers Club.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 02:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835794
    VIRIN: 220310-F-AB123-001
    Filename: DOD_108875675
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota National Prayer Luncheon, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chapel
    national prayer day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT