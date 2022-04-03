Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seabee Anniversary Ball in Diego Garcia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    03.04.2022

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Kade Bise 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    A military ball was thrown in celebration of the Seabee's 80th birthday, at the Island Room on Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia, March 4th, 2022. Prominent speakers included the commanding officer of NSF, Diego Garcia, Capt. Richard Payne and the senior enlisted leader of the public works department, Diego Garcia, Senior Chief Petty Officer Bradley Vanhorn. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kade Bise)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 01:24
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 835792
    VIRIN: 220309-N-EY390-1001
    Filename: DOD_108875476
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabee Anniversary Ball in Diego Garcia, by SA Kade Bise, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabee
    birthday
    military ball
    Diego Garcia
    80th anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT