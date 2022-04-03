Seabee Anniversary Ball in Diego Garcia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A military ball was thrown in celebration of the Seabee's 80th birthday, at the Island Room on Naval Support Facility, Diego Garcia, March 4th, 2022. Prominent speakers included the commanding officer of NSF, Diego Garcia, Capt. Richard Payne and the senior enlisted leader of the public works department, Diego Garcia, Senior Chief Petty Officer Bradley Vanhorn. (U.S. Navy Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kade Bise)