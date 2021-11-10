MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF)
Misawa and tenant commands, speak about their experiences as women in the Navy.
NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all
permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specilist Seaman Unique Byrd)
|Date Taken:
|10.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 20:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|835786
|VIRIN:
|220323-N-AL214-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108875404
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAF Misawa Honors Women's History Month, by SA Unique Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT