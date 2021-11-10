NAF Misawa Honors Women's History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MISAWA, Japan (March 23, 2022) - Sailors, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF)

Misawa and tenant commands, speak about their experiences as women in the Navy.

NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all

permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specilist Seaman Unique Byrd)