Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Person Shooter

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    First person view of U.S. Army National Guard Soldier Pfc. Bradford Jackson, 134th Public Affairs Detachment, following U.S. Army Infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division as they maneuver up a wooded hillside. These training operations assist Soldiers and leaders to develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835784
    VIRIN: 220321-A-AJ907-1002
    PIN: 220321
    Filename: DOD_108875321
    Length: 00:04:39
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Person Shooter, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Stryker
    Warrior
    1-25 SBCT
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT