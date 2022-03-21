First Person Shooter

First person view of U.S. Army National Guard Soldier Pfc. Bradford Jackson, 134th Public Affairs Detachment, following U.S. Army Infantrymen assigned to 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division as they maneuver up a wooded hillside. These training operations assist Soldiers and leaders to develop and refine the tactics, techniques, and procedures necessary to successfully operate in remote and extreme arctic winter conditions. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|835784
|VIRIN:
|220321-A-AJ907-1002
|PIN:
|220321
|Filename:
|DOD_108875321
|Length:
|00:04:39
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
