    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day Two Highlights - DTRA Demos High Performance technology solution at INDOPACOM CWMD event

    HI, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2022

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    The U.S. Joint Forces, international partners and capability developers participated in the Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s, (DTRA) U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), Counter-Weapons of Mass Destruction Engagement 2022 (DICE-22) technology demonstration at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows (MCTAB), Waimanalo, Hawaii last week.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 17:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835767
    VIRIN: 220311-D-BA011-592
    Filename: DOD_108875202
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: HI, US

    TAGS

    DTRA
    DICE22

