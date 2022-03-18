Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Justified Accord '22 Highlights

    KENYA

    03.18.2022

    Video by Sgt. Marc Morgenstern 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Justified Accord is U.S. Africa Command's joint, combined exercise that involves multiple U.S. military components, allied partner nations and international organizations to promote interoperability between participants for peacekeeping operations in East Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 18:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835764
    VIRIN: 220318-A-VQ653-541
    Filename: DOD_108875193
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: KE

    TAGS

    Kenya
    #StrongerTogether
    #JustifiedAccord
    JA22

