Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Official Talks About Technology Modernization

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Renata Spinks, assistant director of the Marine Corps’ command, control, communications and computers branch and senior information security officer, outlines the roles of development, security, operations, software factories, zero trust and cross-service collaboration in helping the service achieve its technology modernization goals.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:51
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 835752
    Filename: DOD_108875016
    Length: 00:23:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Official Talks About Technology Modernization , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
