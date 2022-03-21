Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALFS 2022 B-roll Convention center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll from the 2022 African Land Forces Summit presentations and networking time at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.23.2022 15:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835748
    VIRIN: 220321-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_108875003
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALFS 2022 B-roll Convention center, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Security
    Africa
    Partners
    Partnership
    ALFS
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT