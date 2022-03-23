Renata Spinks, assistant director of the Marine Corps’ command, control, communications and computers branch and senior information security officer, discusses the current state of the Marine Corps’ journey to the cloud. She also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital modernization efforts and how that pace has continued forward.
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|835742
|Filename:
|DOD_108874956
|Length:
|00:21:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Official Speaks to FNN on Journey to Cloud , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT