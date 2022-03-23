Marine Corps Official Speaks to FNN on Journey to Cloud

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Renata Spinks, assistant director of the Marine Corps’ command, control, communications and computers branch and senior information security officer, discusses the current state of the Marine Corps’ journey to the cloud. She also discusses how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated digital modernization efforts and how that pace has continued forward.